Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch World Cup play-off final online and on TV tonight

Portugal and North Macedonia meet to decide which nation will claim a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Qualification for Qatar 2022 is just one win away for either side after progressing through the semi-finals of the European play-offs.

For North Macedonia, an improbable victory over Italy in Palermo continued a fairytale 12 months that also saw Blagoja Milevski’s side make a first major tournament appearance at Euro 2020.

Standing in the way of yet more history for the former Yugoslavian state are Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1 and will be confident of avoiding a slip-up against a country 59 places below them in the world rankings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Portugal vs North Macedonia is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 29 March. The play-off final will be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Action in the United Kingdom, with coverage due to start 7.40pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Portugal are set to be boosted by the return to availability of Pepe and João Cancelo, who are both likely starters in the defensive line. Bernardo Silva is set to continue in his free role as part of an attack possessing no shortage of punch.

Blagoja Milevski does not appear to have any fresh concerns, so it is likely to be a similar North Macedonian team to the one that lined up against Italy. Can they produce another surprise win away from home? Milevski’s side also beat Germany on the road last March.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Danilo, Fernandes, Silva, Otávio; Ronaldo, Jota.

North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski; S. Ristovski﻿, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Churlinov, Ademi, Bardi, Elmas; M. Ristovski, Trajkovski.

Odds

Portugal win: 1/5

Draw: 32/5

North Macedonia win: 19/1

Prediction

Portugal may just have a heightened sense of wariness after North Macedonia’s win over Italy, and there will be plenty of pressure on Fernando Santos’ side – but with heaps of quality and experience within the Portugal squad, a place at Qatar 2022 should be secured by the hosts. Portugal 3-1 North Macedonia

Source Link Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch World Cup play-off final online and on TV tonight