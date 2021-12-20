Pope Francis calls domestic violence against women ‘humiliating’ and ‘almost satanic’

Pope Francis has condemned domestic violence against women and described such acts as “almost satanic”.

The leader of the Catholic Church made the comments on Sunday while speaking on Italy’s TG5 network to a woman named Giovanna who fled an abusive husband with her four children.

“The number of women who are beaten and abused in their homes, even by their husbands, is very, very high,” the Pope said. “The problem is that, for me, it is almost satanic because it is taking advantage of a person who cannot defend herself, who can only [try to] block the blows. It is humiliating. Very humiliating.”

The Pope’s comments came amid reports of a spike in domestic violence cases across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

UN Women has referred to the increase in cases as a “shadow pandemic” that has been playing out behind doors during the lockdowns imposed in the wake of Covid-19.

One in every three women worldwide experienced physical or sexual violence during the pandemic, mostly at the hands of an intimate partner, UN Women said.

“I see dignity in you because if you didn’t have dignity, you wouldn’t be here,” the Pope told Giovanna. “Look at the Blessed Mother and stay with that image of courage.”

He also lauded her for speaking out against abuse. “You are giving an example of resistance, a lesson of resistance to calamities,” he said. “You’re coming out better than before.”

This is not the first time that the Pope has called out domestic abuse and gender based violence, and encouraged women to speak up.

He dedicated his February prayer intentions to victims of femicide and female victims of abuse. “Let us pray for women who are victims of violence, that they may be protected by society and have their sufferings considered and heeded by all,” he had said.

In the past, he has also acknowledged the sexual abuse of nuns by priests as well as the broader societal “plague” of femicide in Latin America.

Additional reporting by agencies

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pope Francis calls domestic violence against women ‘humiliating’ and ‘almost satanic’