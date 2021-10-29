Pope calls for ‘radical’ solutions on climate crisis to give ‘concrete hope’ to future generations

Pope Francis has called for “radical decisions” to be made in tackling the climate crisis as the start of the Cop26 summit approaches.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, the head of the Catholic Church discussed issues such as the environment, coronavirus and the economy.

The Pope said both climate change and the pandemic have exposed the world’s “deep vulnerability” and had “raised numerous doubts and concerns about our economic systems and the way we organise our societies”.

He added: “These crises present us with the need to take decisions, radical decisions that are not always easy. At the same time, moments of difficulty like these also present opportunities. Opportunities that we must not waste.”

The Pope, who is not attending the summit in Glasgow, warned against countries taking an isolationist, perfectionist and exploitative approach to the world’s crises, and called for nations to a work together in a “renewed sense of shared responsibility for our world”.

He urged political decision-makers to provide “effective responses” at Cop26 in order to “offer concrete hope to future generations”.

“We have lost our sense of security, and are experiencing a sense of powerlessness and loss of control over our lives. We find ourselves increasingly frail and even fearful.”

Francis stressed the importance of individuals playing their own part in tackling the climate crisis, and added: “The most important lesson we can take from these crises is our need to build together so that there will no longer be any borders, barriers or political walls for us to hide behind.”

The Pope is set to meet with US President, Joe Biden, at the Vatican City in Italy later today. The pair will discuss the climate emergency.

