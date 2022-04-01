Pope asks forgiveness of Indigenous for ‘deplorable’ Canadian residential school abuses

Pope Francis asked forgiveness of Indigenous groups Friday for the ‘deplorable’ residential school abuses the Roman Catholic Church oversaw and the mistreatment of children for over 100 years, adding that he was ashamed at all they were forced to endure.

The pope, who received delegates from all three of Canada’s Indigenous groups, the Métis, Inuit and First Nations, has previously declined to apologize over the Church’s involvement in Canada’s residential school system.

Francis’s apology was paired with a commitment to visit Canada, a promise he made in front of delegates who had come to Rome seeking this very papal apology alongside a vow to repair the damage done.

The pope delivered his address in Italian and it wasn’t immediately clear if the audience understood what he had said, though they stood and applauded after he finished.

