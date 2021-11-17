Poorer people to miss out as plans to cap care costs quietly watered down

Government plans to cap social care costs have been quietly watered down, triggering criticism that many poorer people will now miss out on help.

It was expected that any costs run up would count towards a new £86,000 limit, at which point the state will step in – the recommendation made a decade ago in a long-shelved report.

But legislation will now be changed so that only costs actually paid by a person qualifies – not any means-tested help received – which makes it likely that only wealthier people will reach the £86,000 figure.

The move also risks a major row with new Tory voters in poorer ‘Red Wall’ areas, who will miss out while the assets of rich Southern households are protected.

Labour attacked a change “sneaked out today under a cloud of Tory sleaze”, which was evidence that the “so-called cap on care costs is an even bigger con than we initially thought”.

Torsten Bell, the head of the respected Resolution Foundation, described it as a “big change” – warning the benefit of the cap will be “much reduced”.

“This techy sounding shift could double your care costs if you’ve got around £90k, but makes no difference to someone with £500k who gets almost all their assets protected,” he said.

The move – which MPs are expected to vote on next week – is revealed in a document entitled ‘Adult social care charging reform: further details’, released as the Commons was voting on a sleaze crackdown.

Claiming the move will “reduce complexity”, it said an amendment to the 2014 Care Act would alter “the way that people within the means test progress towards the cap”.

The impact would be that “only the amount that the individual contributes towards these costs will count towards the cap on care costs, and people do not reach the cap at an artificially faster rate than what they contribute”.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Poorer people to miss out as plans to cap care costs quietly watered down