‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Twitter Review: The Internet Goes Into Frenzy Over Mani Ratnam’s ‘Grand And Stunning Visuals’

Posted on September 30, 2022

After months of anticipation, the audience can finally see Mani Ratnam’s vision of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel brought to life on the big screen. Ponniyin Selvan I has finally opened in theatres and is receiving an overwhelming amount of love and support from the fans, an evident reflection of the hype created ahead of release.

Not only is the historical epic one of the most expensive films in India, but it also has a star-studded cast including big names like Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Music maestro AR Rahman was responsible for the music score to elevate the grandiose shots in the film.

As mentioned earlier, Ponniyin Selvan I seems to be doing a fine job at attracting people to the theatres. The response is just as frenzied on social media as fans leave honest reviews of the movie on Twitter. One netizen wrote, ”A well crafted movie. Experience the epicness” while another wrote, ”It was like a plane taking off and it took off when the movie reaches kadambur palace. Athuku approm jet speed thaan. Focus on content and no deviation. Kalki would be proud”.

Cover Image: Sourced

