‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Twitter Review: The Internet Goes Into Frenzy Over Mani Ratnam’s ‘Grand And Stunning Visuals’

After months of anticipation, the audience can finally see Mani Ratnam’s vision of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel brought to life on the big screen. Ponniyin Selvan I has finally opened in theatres and is receiving an overwhelming amount of love and support from the fans, an evident reflection of the hype created ahead of release.

Not only is the historical epic one of the most expensive films in India, but it also has a star-studded cast including big names like Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Music maestro AR Rahman was responsible for the music score to elevate the grandiose shots in the film.

As mentioned earlier, Ponniyin Selvan I seems to be doing a fine job at attracting people to the theatres. The response is just as frenzied on social media as fans leave honest reviews of the movie on Twitter. One netizen wrote, ”A well crafted movie. Experience the epicness” while another wrote, ”It was like a plane taking off and it took off when the movie reaches kadambur palace. Athuku approm jet speed thaan. Focus on content and no deviation. Kalki would be proud”.

#PonniyinSelvan – good visuals & storytelling. slow pace and it’s convincingly good.

Climax clap worthy 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/ExReeAJlnI — Prabhu Kumaran (@PrabhuKumaran3) September 30, 2022

Each time Aishwarya and Trisha came on screen I forgot to read the subtitles. Sigh, guess I’ll be going for the next show now. Bye#PonniyinSelvan — Arya 𓅓 (@RantingDosa) September 30, 2022

#PonniyinSelvan As realistic as it can be with no commercial factors unlike BB! It’s like watching or reading a book as simple as that. As said by Thalaivar it should have been titled #PonniyinSelvi #Nandhini The Showstealer🔥Indoor sequences are visual poetry. Waiting for #PS2 pic.twitter.com/9QYqe4QPum — Vijay Andrews (@vijayandrewsj) September 30, 2022

#PS1 #AdithaKarikalan Vikram at his best.

Casting is one of the advantage.

Mani Sir is brilliant at handling multi characters.#Vandhiyathevan 🔥 @arrahman is blasting in each scenes. Especially Nandhini’s bgm.#PonniyinSelvan Ravi’s role 🗡️🔥

Waiting for Nandhini Vs Kundavai pic.twitter.com/P9hxsr1t81 — Ice fruit Iyer (@sallubhaiKK) September 30, 2022

#PonniyinSelvan should be celebrated and it has to win big so stop comparing with other films, stop fighting with other stars fans and go watch the film in theatres with your family and support our Kollywood’s Pride 👍🏻🔥❤️ We are truly gifted to be in this #PS1’s generation. — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) September 30, 2022

Movies like Bahubali exaggerated War sequences with unrealistic graphics.

But in historical fiction there are physics that need to be followed unlike Rajamouli Universe. #PonniyinSelvan

Only drawback was Dialogues!@madhankarky would have been awesome 😀 https://t.co/hygpTYUBBT — OHO Memes (@OhoMemes) September 30, 2022

The Cholas are here! A cinematic masterpiece and outstanding period drama. Just wow! #PonniyinSelvan #PS1review — Ramsundar (@ram_sundar10) September 30, 2022

Wowwww It’s an Epic and rightly so #PonniyinSelvan1 #PonniyinSelvan #PonniyinSelvanFDFS the way they conveyed the script as screenplay is plus and best possible way imo. Loved it 🔥🔥🔥 @Karthi_Offl Nailed it 🤩 — Srinivas Kumar (@Srii_Mv) September 30, 2022

