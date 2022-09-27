‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Mints ₹4.5 CR In Advance Booking; Will Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Match ‘Brahmastra’s Record?

Mani Ratnam is all set to bring Kalki’s iconic novel to life on the big screen with Ponniyin Selvan I. If the grand sets and a star-studded cast are not appealing enough, the trailer of the upcoming venture added to the hype. Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films, PS-1 is counted among the most anticipated ventures of the year.

The hype was reflected in the pre-booking figures as the venture is already off to breaking records at the box office. As per a report from Pinkvilla, PS-1 sold 2.5 lakh tickets across Tamil Nadu worth Rs. 4.50 crores on Monday. The figures come from the 225 cinemas that opened yesterday as the industry trackers await more cinema halls to open up.

On the other hand, Ramesh Bala tweeted about Ponniyin Selvan I‘s record opening in advance booking overseas. As per the Entertainment industry tracker, the film sold 60k tickets in Malaysia, 30k in the USA, 10k in the UK and 10K in Australia.

#PS1 Overseas Tickets sold: Malaysia 🇲🇾 – 60K USA 🇺🇸 – 30K UK 🇬🇧 – 10K Australia 🇦🇺 – 10K Huge/Record opening.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 27, 2022

The figures look as grandiose as the film but will it match one of the biggest Bollywood films of the year, Brahmastra? According to Hindustan Times, Brahmastra had minted ₹11 crores worth of tickets for its opening day across all five languages. One can only wait and see the kind of impact Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan I will have on the cinema.

