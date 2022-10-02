‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Beats ‘Brahmastra’ At Box Office; Grosses Over Rs 80 Crore Worldwide On Opening Day

Touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year, Ponniyin Selvan-I proved its hype with record-breaking figures at the box office on its opening day. The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. It stars big names like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

The movie emerged as the third biggest opener in Tamil Nadu but that is not the extent of its impressive performance. Lyca Productions took to their social media to reveal that the film has grossed over Rs 80 crores on its opening day worldwide, making it the biggest ever opening day for Tamil cinema.

Moreover, the film beat Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra‘s worldwide opening day figures of Rs 75 crore. On the other hand, PS-1 failed to create magic in the Hindi belt as it only minted Rs 1.75-2 crore, as per Box Office India. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha could be responsible for the dipping numbers for PS-1 at the ticket window.

According to Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-I minted ₹ 150 crores at the worldwide box office on its second day. The film is evidently on the path of emerging as another blockbuster for the celebrated director.

