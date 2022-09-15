‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Cheat Sheet: What To Expect From Aishwarya Rai’s Comeback Film With Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited pan-India releases. The film’s trailer unveiled earlier this month, made it evident that the periodic film is set to be one of the biggest films Indian cinema has seen in years. Another reason to believe the same would be the story’s inspiration. Ponniyin Selvan is reportedly the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s hugely popular novel of the same name.

SEE ALSO: ‘RRR’s Global Recognition Decoded, Here’s Why Firangis Are Still Talking About It

The story was first released between 1950 and 1954 in the Tamil weekly magazine Kalki and was later published in 1955 in five volumes in book form titled Ponniyin Selvan. Kalki has also maintained that the story is a fictional work however, it does draw from actual historical events and characters mentioned in historic inscriptions. The story takes place between 900 AD and 950 AD and follows the fight for succession in the Chola kingdom.

Chola Kingdom

At the time the Kingdom was ruled by Emperor Sundara Chola also known as Parantaka Chola II (set to be played by Prakash Raj). The trailer at the beginning reveals that a fallen star seen in the Chola sky demanded royal blood. The books stated that the fallen star symbolized that someone in the royal family will die, with Emperor Sundara Chola being ill for years, its believed that he will be the one passing away. The possible death of the emperor ended up led to political turmoil as everyone began to choose their own candidate for the succession.

Cast And Characters

The leading cast of the film will be seen playing the Emperor’s children with his Queen Vanavan Mahadevi (played by Vidya Subramanian). As the trailer revealed Aditha Karikalan will be played by Vikram, princess Kundavai will be played by Trisha and prince Arulmozhi Varman will be played by Jayam Ravi.

According to the books, Aditha Karikalan is set to ascend the throne. He is known for being a warrior but also has a bad reputation for erratic behaviour. Meanwhile, his younger brother Arulmozhi Varman is known as the people’s choice. The characters are easy to spot in the trailer as well. However, we are also introduced to Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi), known as friend of Aditha Karikalan and the filtration prince of the Vana clan.

The book follows his perspective after he is asked to journey across the land by Aditha. The trailer also hints that the first film in the trilogy will follow Vandiyathevan’s journey as he meets Kundavai and they fall in love. She then asks him to meet their younger brother Arulmozhi Varman in Sri Lanka.

Aishwarya Rai’s Character: Nandini

While the other characters are based on historic tales, one of the biggest characters in the book, Nandini played by Aishwarya Rai is a fictional character. According to Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan Nandini is the antagonist of the story. While her origin has remained a mystery in the books, hopefully, the films will provide us with an answer. Nandini was known for her beauty and power. She spent a lot of time with the royals as a child, Aditha falls in love with her, and princess Kundavai hates her because of her beauty.

Nandini detests the Cholas because of the way they treated her and eventually marries chancellor Periya Pazhavetturayar, who is way older than her for power. She decides to exact revenge on the Chola royal family for her treatment and the death of Pandya King Veerapandiyan, who was important to her. and was killed by Aditha during one of his shenanigans. Nandini will be seen conspiring against the Cholas with the Pandyas to destroy the royal family.

SEE ALSO: I Went For ‘Brahmastra’ Ready To Suspend Every Disbelief But The Dialogues…Yikes!

While the trailer hints at Nandini’s ill deeds, its unclear if she will succeed in her ploy to destroy the Chola dynasty.

What’s In The Name?

For those wondering what the title means, Ponniyin Selvan literal translation would be ‘Son of Ponni’ or the ‘Darling of Ponni’. In this case, Ponni is the river Kaveri (also called Ponni) which flows through Tamil Nadu. The books often talk about an incident that took place by the river Kaveri. Arulmozhi Varman, who went on to become Raja Raja Chola 1, the greatest emperor of the dynasty, had drowned in the river at the young age of five. He was saved by a woman who is believed to be mother Kaveri, hence the name Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan: I will be released on September 30 in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Ponniyin Selvan' Cheat Sheet: What To Expect From Aishwarya Rai's Comeback Film With Mani Ratnam