One of the most anticipated and hyped films of the year, Ponniyin Selvan 1 was finally released in theatres across the world on September 30, 2022. After a long wait, people finally get to see Mani Ratnam working his magic on the big screen by bringing the extravagance of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel to life.

From the extensive sets to royal characters, the film appeared larger-than-life and something the cinema seldom witnesses. Ahead of its release, Ponniyin Selvan 1 created considerable hype and showed a promise of creating a big impact on the box office upon its release. True to that notion, the Mani Ratnam directorial outperformed RRR and Vikram in Tamil Nadu with its impressive figures.

According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer ₹25.86 crores in Tamil Nadu on its opening day, becoming the third biggest opener of the year in the state. On the other hand, Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala, the film created a record overseas by becoming the first Tamil film to mint $1 Million per day in the USA. It also collected $750K at the Australia box office.

Considering the impressive figures in Tamil Nadu and overseas, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. However, it failed to create the same magic in the Hindi belt. According to Box Office India, the film recorded Rs 1.75 crores.

Apart from the lack of promotion of the movie in the Hindi belt, it also suffered from a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha. This is despite Vikram’s popularity among Hindi-speaking audiences and Aishwarya Rai’s comeback. Similarly, Vikram, which became a global hit, failed to attract a crowd in the theatres and delivered an underwhelming performance.

Source Link : 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' Box Office: Will Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Break The Pan-India Jinx In Hindi Belt?