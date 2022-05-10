Political reporter asks why Sinn Fein speech started in Irish

Leaders of Sinn Féinn Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill, have explained why they opened a press conference speaking Irish, to a reporter who suggested it could cause division.

“I can’t believe that question to be quite honest,” laughed O’Neill, before Mcdonald interjected: “You grossly underestimate people’s sense of themselves.

“There are unionist people who are more accomplished Gaeilgeoirí than I am,” the President added.

“Let’s not sew any sense of suspicion or division around things that ought to be celebrated…we don’t own the language, far from it.”

