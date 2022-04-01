Police Were Ready To Arrest Will Smith After He Slapped Chris Rock At Oscars 2022, Says Oscar Producer

The controversy surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation from Oscars 2022 doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Each day new details about the infamous slap gate incident are cropping up and this time, Oscars Producer Will Packer said that the Los Angeles Police Department was ‘prepared’ to arrest Smith as soon as the incident took place, but Rock refused to press charges against him. It was earlier reported that the Academy asked Smith to leave the venue post the incident but the actor simply refused to leave the event and it was Packer himself who made the decision to let Smith stay.

As per New York Post, Will Packer in an interview with ABC’s show Good Morning America shared some explosive details about the entire Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation. Packer revealed that Rock was seated in his office post the incident and LAPD was ‘prepared’ to arrest Smith, “They were saying, ‘This is battery,’ was the word they used in that moment,” Packer said. He added, “(The officers) said, ‘We will go get him, we are prepared to get him right now. You can press charges and we can arrest him.’” Rock, however, ‘dismissed’ the option and refused to press charges.

Meanwhile, the media publication also reported that it was Will Packer who allowed the King Richard star to say at the event without consulting Rock. The Academy has now begun a formal investigation into the event and will announce the disciplinary actions that will be taken against Smith after a meeting with the board on April 18.

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022

The whole slap gate debacle garnered worldwide media attention and became a topic of intense debate. Several artists like Zoe Kravitz, Jim Carrey, Wanda Skyes and others weighed in their opinions on the topic. As per Variety, Chris Rock spoke about the infamous event at his standup show in Boston. Rock addressed the elephant in the room and said that he was still trying to process what happened. He said, “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

Jim Carrey “I was sickened by the standing ovation,” “I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse.” #StayOnTheUpnUp #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eq1a1I6PVg — Maurice Ash (@ItsMauriceAsh) March 29, 2022

