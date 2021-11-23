Police urge people ‘inconvenienced’ by Insulate Britain protests to come forward

Essex Police are appealing for people who were “significantly inconvenienced” by Insulate Britain demonstrations to contact them as they continue investigating the climate protests.

Activists have blocked a number of roads in recent weeks to demand that the UK government insulate homes while highlighting the damaging effect climate change is having on the planet.

Insulate Britain said the disruption caused to motorists who were left temporarily waiting in traffic paled in comparison with the impact global warming is already having on communities around the world.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who missed medical appointments or work hours during the protests to come forward.

Essex Police said they were specifically investigating disruption caused by Insulate Britain protesters on the M25 and M11 on 13, 17 and 30 September and 13 and 29 October.

During the five days being investigated by the force, 94 people were arrested.

Last week, nine activists from Insulate Britain were jailed at the High Court after they defied four injunctions granted to National Highways banning demonstrations on the M25, around the Port of Dover and on major roads around London.

They pledged to continue protesting.

Essex Police said they have already spoken to a “number of people” affected by disruption in September and October, but are urging others to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Arnold said: “We are aware these incidents have caused a significant amount of disruption to motorists and many people have been significantly inconvenienced by them.

“Our complex investigations are progressing and we would now like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us but believes they have been inconvenienced by the disruption.

“I know a substantial number of people will have been simply delayed by the disruption but specifically I would like to hear from anyone who could not attend medical appointments, could not attend planned work and therefore missed out on payment, missed, or were severely delayed, attending any significant life events.

“Coming forward will help us progress our investigations and help ensure we can keep the county’s roads moving freely in future.”

Insulate Britain activists themselves fell victim to the actions of angry motorists during their protests.

A female protester was nearly run over by a frustrated driver and multiple confrontations occurred with demonstrators dragged off the roads.

Additional reporting by PA

