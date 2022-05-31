Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos

Police have been drafted into Manchester Airport to tell furious passengers their holidays have been cancelled amid more travel misery.

Officers had to deliver the disappointing news to ‘hundreds’ of people that had booked a TUI trip, explaining they would not be jetting off to Greece as planned.

According to Manchester Evening News, some passengers had already experienced an eight-hour wait at the airport, while others had already received texts from TUI to say their holiday had been cancelled.

“This has been cancelled, you won’t be going today,” an officer can be heard saying.

