Police shoot dead ‘potential intruder’ at Alabama elementary school

Police in Alabama have shot and killed a “potential intruder” at an elementary school where a summer program was being held, authorities said.

The Associated Press reports that police shot the intruder at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsen, Alabama. The “potential intruder” reportedly tried to access several doors at the school. All of the doors were locked while 34 children participated in an event inside.

When the school’s principal realised the individual was trying to enter, she reportedly called the police.

The Gadsen Times reports that a school resource officer working in a nearby town encountered the individual and called for backup after an argument broke out. At least one other officer responded, after which the individual was shot and killed.

Police have not released further details about the altercation, the identity of the suspect, or if the individual was armed.

