Police share photo of suitcase in which 5-year-old’s body was found

Indiana state police have released the photograph of a suitcase in which the body of a young child was found in Washington County last week.

Based on autopsy reports, investigators believe the child is around five years old. He is described as a Black male, approximately 4ft tall, with a slender build and short haircut.

A local resident who had gone mushroom hunting on Saturday found the abandoned body in a densely-wooded region in the eastern part of Washington County, not far from a road, reported Newsweek.

“Tragically, the child was located inside a closed hard case suitcase,” the police said on Tuesday while releasing an image of the case.

The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back. “Investigators hope this image will lead to more specific tips and the identification of the child,” police said.

Sergeant Carey Huls of the Indiana state police said the suitcase suggests that the child could be from anywhere.

“This obviously could be a national thing,” he said, according to WAVE News.

“It could be a child from any location. We’re not going to preclude anybody, and we’re going to look at any information that comes in that could answer the question of the identity of this child.”

A toll-free tip line that was set up on Monday has already received around 200 calls. But investigators said these calls were mostly about other missing children and not the current case.

In addition to the information and tips phone line, the police have also approached several local schools to find out if any students have stopped coming to school recently.

“We just need the public’s help in relaying this information,” Mr Huls said.

