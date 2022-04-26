Police in Northern Ireland seized clothing and other items after the funeral of an Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) member in Co Tyrone.

The funeral of INLA member Eddie McGarrigle took place at St Mary’s Church in Strabane on Tuesday.

Mr McGarrigle was also a member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party.

Family members of IRSP and INLA member Eddie McGarrigle come together during his burial at St Mary’s Church Cemetery (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that officers gathered evidence, and after the funeral seized clothing and other items.

Separately, police also made two arrests in Strabane on Tuesday as part of an investigation into suspected crimes linked to the INLA.

Two men, aged 59 and 64, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and are currently in custody.

A 40-year-old man was also arrested in Londonderry on Monday night on suspicion of terrorism offences.

He remains in custody.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Police seize items after funeral of INLA member