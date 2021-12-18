Police seize drugs worth £1.25m during raid at harbour

Cocaine, herbal cannabis and ketamine worth £1.25m have been seized by police at Larne harbour.

Detectives from the PSNI’s organised crime unit, the local policing team and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) conducted the operation on Friday evening.

They stopped a lorry in the harbour area just after 7pm and a large quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs were recovered from the vehicle.

The seizure consisted of 30 kilos of herbal cannabis, seven kilos of cocaine and five kilos of ketamine, with a combined street value of approximately £1.25 million.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

He remains in police custody.

The police operation was carried out at Larne harbour (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

The operation was conducted as part of the PSNI’s Op DealBreaker which aims to take drugs off the streets of Northern Ireland.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “The criminals involved in the supply of drugs in Northern Ireland make money from the misery they inflict on the most vulnerable members of our society and they must be stopped.

“We are pleased that our proactive efforts have once again made a huge dent in potential profits from this trade.

“Our organised crime unit, alongside our partner agencies, remains determined to halt the flow of such drugs into Northern Ireland and to dismantle the organised criminal groups responsible.

“Last week saw the conviction of a HGV driver in relation to a previous similar large scale attempt to smuggle drugs through Belfast Port.

“It may seem like a quick and easy way to make money, but anyone who is asked to get involved in this type of activity should stop and think about the devastating impact it could have on themselves, their families and the wider communities.”

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call them on the non-emergency number 101.”

