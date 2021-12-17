Police seize £375,000 drugs haul in Glasgow raid

A man is to appear in court after a huge haul of drugs was seized from a house in Glasgow

Heroin, cocaine and etizolam tablets were found when police raided a property in Liddesdale Terrace in the Milton area of the city on Thursday.

Officers said the drugs recovered in the 8am raid had an estimated street value of more than £375,000.

Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and … we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison, Police Scotland

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery, and was told he must appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on a date yet to be fixed.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”

