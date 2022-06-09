Police search home in connection with attempted murder of Supreme Court judge

Posted on June 9, 2022 0

Police searched the home of a suspect on Wednesday (9 June) in connection with the attempted murder of Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh.

A Simi Valley Police spokesperson confirmed that the search warrant was executed in relation to the arrest of Nicholas Roske in Maryland.

A man took a taxi to Justice Kavanaugh’s house just after 1am on Wednesday. He has on his person a Glock 17 pistol, a knife, pepper spray, ammunition and other items that he told police he intended to use to break into Kavanaugh’s home and murder him.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Police search home in connection with attempted murder of Supreme Court judge