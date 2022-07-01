The Nassau County Police Department believes that a 57-year-old man may have been bitten by a shark while swimming in the ocean off of Jones Beach on Long Island on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Police say swimmer may have suffered shark bite off Long Island beach