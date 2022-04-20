Police say ‘no threat’ after Capitol evacuated over aircraft in area

US Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex in Washington DC, including the Capitol building, after issuing a warning that a nearby aircraft “poses [a] probable threat.”

“The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening,” according to a statement from the agency on 20 April. “There is no threat at the Capitol.”

An initial advisory sent to Capitol staff and members of the press ordered the evacuations of the Senate and House sides of the Capitol building, as well as the complex buildings, the Library of Congress and nearby Botanic Garden.

The notice said the Capitol Police is “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex.”

Minutes later, the agency alerted the public that the Capitol was “evacuated out of an abundance of caution” and that “there is no threat at the Capitol.”

“The aircraft no longer poses a threat to the Capitol Complex and [Capitol Police] is now preparing buldings for entry,” according to an advisory.

This is a developing story

