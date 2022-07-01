Police release Luiz Inacio Da Silvaneto interview footage

Police have released interview footage after a man was found guilty of drugging two men and sexually assaulting them at a house in Oxfordshire.

Luiz Inacio Da Silva Neto, 36, had spiked the drinks of his victims with an unknown stupefying drug – possibly GHB or GBL – and then sexually assaulted them, knowing they were in no position to consent, Oxford Crown Court heard.

Claire Beards, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said Da Silva Neto had “opportunistically targeted” his victims in November and December 2021.

