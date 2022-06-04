Police release CCTV after Thatcher statue vandalised for second time

Police are searching for two suspects after a statue of Margaret Thatcher after it was vandalised for the second time in two weeks.

The £300,000 statue was first vandalised when a man threw eggs at it shortly after was lowered into place on 15 May.

Red paint has now been thrown at the memorial and a red hammer and sickle has been painted onto the fence surrounding the plinth.

Lincolnshire Police have released CCTV footage of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the vandalism.

