Boris Johnson reportedly attended a party with staff in the Downing Street garden during the first national lockdown in May last year.

The Guardian and The Independent reported that Boris Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the gathering following a Covid press conference on May 15 2020.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said it will make contact with two people who attended a gathering organised by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign at the Conservative Party HQ in London on December 14 2020 in relation to alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Shaun Bailey was the Tory candidate for London mayor (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Bailey has apologised “unreservedly” for the event and quit his role chairing the London Assembly’s police and crime committee after pictures of the event were published in the Daily Mirror.

In response to the latest claims about the Prime Minister, Downing Street said Mr Johnson “briefly” met then health secretary Matt Hancock and his team in the garden, which was “regularly” used for work meetings during the summer months.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Police probe Tory lockdown party as Johnson faces claims over No 10 gathering