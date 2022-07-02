Police probe ‘potential triple homicide’ after 2 children found dead in Minnesota lake with sibling and mom missing

Authorities recovered the bodies of two young children from a lake in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, and police are searching for another sibling and their mother.

Police have labelled the horrific incident, which unfolded on Friday at Vadnais Lake, located north of the state capital of St Paul, as a “potential triple homicide”.

“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher told reporters, adding that the youngsters are believed to be under the age of five.

Earlier on Friday, police responded to a mobile home in the area after a reported suicide, according to the Star Tribune . The deceased was identified as the father of the children and the partner of the mother who is still missing.

According to NBC News , family members then directed police to the lake on suspicion of a murder-suicide.

“We do not know yet where their mother is, but we’re treating this as a potential triple homicide,” Sheriff Fletcher told reporters at a press conference. The woman’s car was discovered near the lake, as well as the children’s shoes. “We’re going to continue to look for the other two children well into the dark,” the sheriff added. Local station Kare 11 reported on Saturday morning that a second child’s body had been recovered at around midnight.

Police have described their efforts as an “active rescue and recovery operation”, and dive teams have been dragging the lake in hopes of finding the other missing persons.

