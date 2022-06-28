Police probe deaths of man and woman in their 70s after bodies found in Dorset home

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man and woman were found dead near Sherborne.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Gifle View, Thornford, at 6.03am on Tuesday.

Dorset Police officers rushed to the scene with the ambulance service and found the bodies of a man and a woman – both aged in their 70s – inside a property.

The man and the woman were known to each other, the force said.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances.

The man’s family has been made aware. Inquiries are still ongoing to find the woman’s next of kin.

The coroner has also been notified.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour said: “This is a very sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the family of the man.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish exactly what happened and a cordon is in place to allow for an examination of the scene to take place.

“At this time, it is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident and enquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information to help our investigation to please contact Dorset Police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would encourage anyone to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any concerns or information.”

