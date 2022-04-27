Police officers tell Johnny Depp trial they found no evidence of domestic violence after Amber Heard call

Two police officers have told the court during Johnny Depp’s trial against ex-wife Amber Heard they found no evidence of domestic violence after a call from Ms Heard.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Officers Melissa Saenz and Tyler Hadden of the LAPD said during pre-recorded depositions played in court on Tuesday and Wednesday that they didn’t identify any evidence that a crime had been committed.

Ms Saenz responded to the penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016, finding her crying. While Ms Saenz said Ms Heard’s face was red with emotion, the 12-year veteran of the LAPD testified that she didn’t witness any injuries to Ms Heard.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

