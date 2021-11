Two police officers have been sacked after taking photos of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry and calling them “dead birds” on social media.

PC Jamie Lewis and former officer Deniz Jaffer were found guilty of gross misconduct at a tribunal on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said theit behaviour was “hurtful, dishonest and unprofessional”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Police officers sacked after taking photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman