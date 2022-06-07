Police officers borrow boat to chase after suspect on stolen jet ski

Quick-thinking police officers had to get creative as they apprehended a suspect on a stolen jet ski in Ormond Beach, Florida, on Sunday (5 June).

This video, released by Volusia Sheriff’s Office, shows officers approaching two people to ask if they can borrow their boat to catch the suspect, who was found on the jet ski.

Officers quickly caught up with the man, as he was unable to get the engine started and was floating on the intracoastal waterway.

