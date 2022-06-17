Police officer rescues lost baby skunk in Minnesota

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

A Minnesota police officer went viral after rescuing a baby skunk that was wandering lost in the middle of the street.

Deputy Nate Jacobson stumbled onto the struggling animal while on duty and, after asking his viewers on social media what to do, he decided to take it to PCHS Rochester for proper care.

The skunk was later fed at the rescue centre and, after being restored to health, it was put under the care of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) and Paws and Claws.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Police officer rescues lost baby skunk in Minnesota