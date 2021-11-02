Police name woman killed in Essex house fire

A woman killed in a house fire in Essex has been named by police.

88-year-old Josephine Smith from Romford was confirmed as the victim of the fire on Thursday, 28 October.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at 10.17pm on 28 October to a fire at a residential address on Queens Park Road in Romford.

Officers attended the scene with London Ambulance Service but despite their best efforts, the 88-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Mrs Smith’s next of kin have been informed, according to the Metropolitan Police.

In total, six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the two-storey mid-terraced house, where a cordon was placed around the area.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday, 31 October gave the cause of death as smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation with enquiries continuing.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to the incident room on 020 9358 1010 or phone 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8170/28OCTTo give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

