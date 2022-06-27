Police have named a 36-year-old woman murdered in Ilford over the weekend as Zara Aleena.

Officers from Metropolitan Police launched a search for Aleena’s attacker after she was found early on Sunday by the side of a road near Gants Hill station with serious head injuries she later died from.

She is believed to have been killed by a stranger, the force said.

Aleena was a local woman attacked walking along Cranbrook Road towards Gants Hill station. She was found by members of the public and police were informed at 2.44am on Sunday.

Paramedics rushed Aleena to hospital where she received treatment but died shortly after.

A post mortem found her death was caused by several injuries. No evidence has been found that weapons were used in the fatal attack.

More follows…

Source Link Police name woman, 36, ‘murdered by stranger’ in Ilford as hunt for attacker continues