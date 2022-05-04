Police name man, 32, stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral

Police have named the man who died after being found with stab wounds yards from St Paul’s Cathedral in central London.

Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, from Romford, east London, was discovered injured in Gresham Street at 11.30pm on Sunday.

Officers carried out CPR at the scene before Mr Odunlami was taken to the Royal London Hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

Mr Odunlami’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

One person was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for any information.

Commander Umer Khan, from the City of London Police, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Emmanuel’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information, no matter how small it may seem, to help with our enquiries. Even the smallest piece of information may be significant to our investigation.

Emmanuel Odunlami was found yards from St Paul’s Cathedral (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

“A number of people were in the area at the time of this tragic incident and officers would like anyone with further information to come forward. This can be done anonymously and in confidence.”

Anyone with information should use the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

