Police launch appeal as man hospitalised after homophobic attack in London park

The police have launched an appeal after a man was left hospitalised in a homophobic assault in Burgess Park in south London.

Officers were called after 55-year-old male victim was approached by a man, not known to him, while walking with two friends in the park at 1.40am on Saturday. The man shouted homophobic abuse before hitting the victim over the head and making off on foot along Albany Road.

Emergency services were called to the park and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Metropolitan Police has requested help to identify a man they believe is connected to the attack. He was seen on CCTV along Albany Road and the police said he is a young man, possibly aged in his early 20s, who was wearing a stud earring and carrying a plastic JD Sports string bag on his back.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Even though his face cannot be seen in this image, it is hoped that somebody will recognise the man. Enquiries are ongoing, including a search for any additional CCTV footage.”

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The man officers are looking for in connection with the incident (Met Police)

Burgess Park is one of the largest green spaces in south London and a popular family location.

Commander Dr Alison Heydari, Frontline Policing, said: “We have made it clear that tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority and we are seeing positive results. This sort of violence will not be tolerated, all the more so when exacerbated by a homophobic motive.

“Officers from the Met’s Central South BCU are already working at pace to identify the man responsible for this attack. I can assure Londoners that our investigation will be thorough, well-resourced and as painstaking as necessary to bring the individual responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information or anyone who may know the identity of the man pictured should call 101 and quote CAD 650/14may. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

