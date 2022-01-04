Police are investigating alleged threats made against SNP MSP Karen Adam.

The Banffshire and Buchan Coast representative, who was elected last year, faced a backlash for a tweet about paedophiles last week.

Ms Adam – who said she is a survivor of child sexual exploitation – said abusers were not “Mac wearing flashers in the street” but are “our family, friends and colleagues”.

She added: “It’s uncomfortable to humanise them because we then have to face the horrors in plain sight.”

Following the post, the MSP said she had received death threats, including a threat to put her through a woodchipper.

The post was interpreted by some, including Alba Party general secretary Chris McEleny, as an attempt to humanise those who abuse children – something the MSP firmly rejected.

Ms Adam said she was attempting to make clear that abusers are normal people who often “go under cover as ‘respectable’”.

On Monday, in a tweet posted just after 3am, Ms Adam said she had received death threats as a result of her original tweet and signalled she could pursue legal action.

“Can’t sleep, not eaten. I’m worried for mine and my families safety after I was just told my personal details are now being shared,” she wrote.

“Death threats vile abuse, told to kill myself. Told I’d be put through a wood chipper.

“Grateful for litigation advice. I’m off for a wee bit.”

Police Scotland said it has received reports of threats made against Ms Adam, and was currently investigating.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We can confirm that a complaint has been made regarding online threats and police inquiries are ongoing.”

Source Link Police investigating ‘threats’ made against MSP following tweet