Police investigate suspicious package near Downing Street

Posted on June 7, 2022 0

City of Westminster Police established a safety cordon while officers investigated a possible suspicious package on Parliament Street, near Downing Street, on Tuesday (7 June).

This video shows a section of the road being cleared by police.

Authorities said that road closures and cordons were lifted a short while later as the item was found to be non-suspicious.

“We thank the public for their co-operation while we dealt with the item”, MPS Westminster said.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
