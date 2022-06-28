Police investigate mysterious murder of DC-area nonprofit founder

A DC-area nonprofit founder was found murdered overnight, and police are trying to piece together exactly what happened.

On 24 June, 32-year-old Gret Glyer was found dead in his home in Fairfax, Virginia. Police were responding to a report that a shooting had occurred. When they entered Mr Glyer’s home, they found that he had been shot and died prior to their arrival.

Police are investigating the situation as a homicide.

Mr Glyer is the founder of the non-profit DonorSee, which aims to “build a global support network for the world’s poorest” people. The organisation uses crowdfunding to raise money for projects aimed at uplifting communities experiencing extreme poverty.

The non-profit founder moved to Fairfax approximately six months ago along with his wife and his two young children.

According to Fox 5 DC, Mr Glyer’s wife made the 911 call to report that she heard a loud noise and believed an intruder had potentially shot her husband. The couple’s next door neighbor also called police to report gunshots.

Mr Glyer’s children were at home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured during the incident.

Police found that the rear door to Mr Glyer’s home was open when they arrived, but did not detail whether or not there were any signs of forced entry.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a wider threat to the community,” the police department said Monday. “The City of Fairfax Police Department is fully committed to investigating this case thoroughly, and we look forward to speaking to anyone who has any knowledge or information about this case. We want to encourage the public to call the police department if you see or hear anything suspicious [to call] 703-385-7924. We value our relationship with the community, and we look forward to speaking with anyone who has any information about this or any other matter.”

Fairfax Police Sergeant Lisa Gardner told Fox News that there have not yet been any arrests in the shooting.

“No one has been taken into custody or arrested at this time,” she said. “The autopsy was completed on Saturday and it was confirmed a homicide. At this time, our detectives are working hard and are committed to solving this case. We have no further information to release at this time but will update media as it is received.”

DonorSee has organised a fundraiser for Mr Glyer’s wife and children in the wake of his killing. Thus far it has raised nearly $50,000.

“We continue to grieve the loss of our inspirational Founder and friend, Gret Glyer,” the non-profit said in a tweet on Saturday. “For anyone that would like to help, we have opened a project to raise funds in support of Gret’s wife Heather and their two young children. The link is in our bio.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Police investigate mysterious murder of DC-area nonprofit founder