Police identify five children killed in Tasmania school bouncy castle tragedy

Police have identified the victims of the bouncy castle tragedy in Tasmania, Australia, which killed five children.

They were named as Addison Stewart, 11, and Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Peter Dodt, all aged 12. The youngsters were killed when the bouncy castle they were playing on was lifted into the air by strong winds. Several children then fell to the ground from a height of about 10m (32 feet).

Three other students who fell from the bouncy castle are in the hospital, while one child was discharged overnight and taken home.

The tragedy happened as Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania was celebrating the end of the school year on Thursday.

Police have refused to answer a key question in the investigation — whether the bouncy castle was tethered to the ground.

“That forms part of the investigation,” Tasmania police commissioner Darren Hine said when asked. “It is fair to say that those injured were inside the castle. We need to piece the movements of the individuals together so we can present a full picture to the coroner.”

A candlelight vigil was held in Devonport outside the school on Thursday night in memory of the five children. Several families also turned off their Christmas lights as a mark of respect for the lost lives.

“We all feel so heartbroken for the parents involved, and feel guilty that we are also relieved our children were not injured,” said Tanya, the mother of a boy whose class was next to go on the bouncy castle, according to the Hobart Mercury newspaper.

She added: “The school had a jumping castle for school break-up last year as well. You wouldn’t dream a fun activity day would end like this.”

Another woman told 7News: “It’s a pretty tight school and tight-knit community down here and it’s not going to be the same… never again.”

Officials are contemplating flying in special counsellors to help the grieving community in Devonport.

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of the five children.

Tamara Scott, the aunt of one of the victims,Peter, set up a GoFundMe page to support his father, Andrew Dodt. She wrote: “Hi I’m Tamara, on Thursday the 16 of December 2021 , my brother Andrew lost his son Peter due to an incident at school in Devonport, Tasmania.”

She added that “Peter was a young 12-year-old boy who was full of life and adventures”.

Prime minister Scott Morrison described the incident as “unthinkably heartbreaking”.

