Police hunt man in Queen mask over jubilee week pub attack

Police are appealing for information regarding a man pictured wearing a Queen mask who is wanted in connection with launching a violent pub attack ahead of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

Officers were alerted to the scene at The Anchor, Lincoln High Street, after violence erupted inside the pub at 7pm last Wednesday.

People had been enjoying a night out ahead of the extended Bank Holiday weekend when one man was punched in the face inside the bar.

The victim suffered a cut and nose bleed as a result of the assault and detectives have now released CCTV of the main suspect in a bid to track down the alleged masked attacker.

He can be seen wearing a cardboard cut-out mask of Queen Elizabeth II on top of his head while clutching a pint of beer inside the pub.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image following a report of an assault.

“The offender is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 10 ins tall and is believed to be of a medium to heavy build.

“He has tattoos on his arms and legs and was wearing dark shorts, a dark t-shirt, and a black gilet.

“He was also wearing a Queen Elizabeth mask on top of his head.

“We believe the man in the image may be able to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 379 of June 1 or emailing [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Police hunt man in Queen mask over jubilee week pub attack