Police hunt for ‘stocky’ man as walkers repeatedly pushed into canal

Police are hunting for a “stocky” man with balding hair who has allegedly been pushing people into a canal in Edinburgh.

Officers have been patrolling Union Canal in the Scottish capital in search for the man, described aged around 60 “with grey/balding hair”.

It comes following a spate of incidents which has seen walkers and cyclists using the busy canal path being shoved into the water.

Passers-by reported witnessing a woman being pushed off her bike into the water by a man in the latest incident on Wednesday.

Police said they were aware of a number of incidents between Monday 18 April and Wednesday 27 April “in which people have been pushed into a canal”.

The Twitter account for the Edinburgh South West policing team said officers had been focusing their patrols on the Meggetland area of the canal.

It appealed for anyone with information to come forward, adding in a post: “We’re patrolling the canal this evening.

“We’ve had reports of a white man, 60ish, possibly tanned complexion, 5’7”-5’10”, medium to stocky build with grey/balding hair pushing people into the water in the area of Meggetland. Any info? Call 101 or Crimestoppers.”

The Union Canal, full name the Edinburgh and Glasgow Union Canal, is about 32 miles long and stretches all the way from Falkirk to Edinburgh.

It is popular with walkers and cyclists and frequented by commuters on a daily basis.

