Police are hunting for a Toyota Prius driver after a woman was raped by a stranger after getting into a car in north London.
The woman reported getting into the white car in Upper Street, Islington, at 2.15am on Thursday 7 April.
She said a man drove her to the area of Wormwood Scrubs in west London before he raped her in the car.
Police urgently want to speak to Salad Ahmed Mohamed, aged 36, in connection with the offence.
Officers are probing whether the man involved in the incident works as a cab driver or pretended to be one.
More follows
Source Link Police hunt for rapist ‘who may have posed as taxi driver’ after woman attacked in Toyota Prius