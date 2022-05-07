Police hunt for mobility scooter stolen from 96-year-old Holocaust survivor

Police are hunting a suspect who they believe stole the electric mobility scooter of a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who parked it outside his doctor’s office in New York.
Eric Plan, an Austrian native, last saw the $2,500 (£2026) wheelchair at West End Avenue near 73rd Street in Manhattan when he went in for a two-hour procedure.
CCTV has captured the person that NYPD think is responsible, rolling down the streets of the city riding it.
