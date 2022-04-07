Police hunt for groom’s brother after newlywed couple shot dead

Police in Virginia Beach are looking for the brother of a newly married man who was found shot dead with his wife in their home this week.

Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered in their apartment in Thalia, Virginia Beach, on Monday, just over three weeks after they were married.

A Virginia Beach Police Department spokesman said Talon’s younger brother Collin Q Rodgers, 20, was last seen at his parent’s home on 27 March, have declared him an “endangered adult”.

Police told 13 News Now Collin Rodgers had been living temporarily at the apartment in the Thalia Gardens Apartments and Townhomes complex.

Neighbour Zak Rabe told the Virginian-Pilot he heard “a couple of loud bangs” late one night last week.

Another neighbour said police were called after a friend showed up looking for Ms Wash after she didn’t turn up for work.

Police are appealing for information about Collin Q. Rodgers, who has been missing since his brother and sister in-law’s bodies were found (Virginia Beach Police Department)

According to Ms Wash’s Facebook account, the couple married on 11 March.

They were both motorcycle enthusiasts, and friends from Ms Wash’s Reckless Ladies social club paid tribute to them on social media.

In 2020, Talon Rodgers was awarded a scholarship for his “meticulous work” while studying for associate degree in diesel marine technician at Tidewater Community College, according to a release on the college website.

Collin Rodgers is described as 1.75m (5’9), 63kgs (140 lbs), and has several distinctive tattoos including a snake and blue Pokémon on his collarbone and another on his forearm.

Police says he could be driving a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon with the Virginia licence plate 4871XH.

