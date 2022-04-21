Police hunt for answers after woman found with ‘foe’ tattooed on body

Investigators in Dallas are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female corpse that was found with three mysterious tattoos on a lake near a Texas freeway on Friday.

Dallas police have released a sketch of a woman’s face and drawings of the three tattoos for her identification.

The body of the woman was found in a lake near 9499 N Stemmons Freeway, in Dallas on 18 April.

The drawings that were released on Tuesday showed one of the cryptic tattoos that appeared to read FOE in cursive writing and was on the right side of the mid section of her torso.

Another tattoo on her lower back read the word “Destiny”, also inked in cursive letters.

The third tattoo appeared to show a cartoon caricature of a smiling leprechaun wearing a beard and a hat.

The sketch showed the woman had short curly hair.

The police are investigating the incident as an unexplained death and are yet to ascertain how she died.

They have urged anyone with information to contact detective Derick Chaney with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit by phone at 214-283-4804 or by email at [email protected]

The incident comes as the grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has shocked residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived. Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. Police are piecing together Gaal’s final moments as they have identified a “person of interest”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Police hunt for answers after woman found with ‘foe’ tattooed on body