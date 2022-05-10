Police force launches probe after football fans given lift to pub in back of riot van

A police force is investigating its officers after 26 football fans were given a lift to a pub in the back of a riot van.

The group of Middlesbrough supporters were filmed exiting the van in Preston, where they had travelled to for the final Championship match of the season on Saturday.

The fans – one holding an inflatable pink elephant – were dropped off by the Mercedes Sprinter vehicle at The Brook Tavern, around a mile from the Preston North End FC groud Deepdale.

Lancashire Constabulary has said it is aware of the video and is now investigating what happened.

The force did not say whether officers would be punished if found to have given a lift to the fans.

Footage of the group being dropped off at the pub was met with amusement online, much of it drawn by the seemingly outsized number of fans that streamed from the back of the van.

Fans head out of the police van and towards the pub (FTBL Away Days)

One viewer said the van must have been a “Tardis”.

Some online applauded the officers, saying they had acted in the best interest of supporters by ensuring their safety.

One said: “Nice to see friendly community policing at its best.”

Another commented: “Give these coppers a knighthood lol.”

Others were less impressed, expressing concern at the large number of passengers on board – at least three officers and 26 fans were seen in the van.

One social media user wrote: “If a member of the public was stopped and had that many people in the van they would be in trouble.”

When used for non-policing purposes, Mercedes Sprinters are normally designed to carry up to 12 passengers and one driver, based on the number of seat belts available.

It is not clear how many passengers can safely be transported in the customised police model used by the force.

For the fans the day ended in defeat as Middlesbrough lost 4-1 to Preston North End.

Additional reporting by SWNS

