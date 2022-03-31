Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC, according to a report.

DC police told WUSA that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill.

The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted on Wednesday over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from the clinic.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Police find five fetuses at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC