Police find five fetuses at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC, according to a report.
DC police told WUSA that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill.
The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted on Wednesday over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from the clinic.
