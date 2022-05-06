Police find car linked to Alabama murder inmate and prison guard on the run

A vehicle has been found in the search for an escaped inmate and prison officer, according to the US Marshals Service.

The 2007 Ford Edge used by Vicky White and Casey White to flee Alabama was found in a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, two hours north from the site of their escape.

Investigators say the discovery on Friday comes as they are working through hundreds of tips from “all four corners of the United States” to try and track down the inmate and the officer who allegedly helped him go on the run.

Authorities released images of how Vicky White, 56, would look if she changed her blonde hair to a darker colour or shorter cut.

They also released pictures of 38-year-old Casey White’s distinctive tattoos. The pair are not related despite sharing a surname.

The “subjects should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun,” the agency has said.

A $5,000 reward has been issued for information about their location, and $10,000 for information leading to their capture.

The Marshals Service says that in 2015 Casey White, who is 6ft 9in tall, threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister, and said he wanted to be killed by police.

He was being held in Lauderdale County jail awaiting trial on capital murder charges against him, and was already serving a 75-year sentence for crimes committed in 2015.

The pair left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on 29 April, with officials saying that they may have had a romantic relationship before going on the run.

A warrant is out for Vicky White’s arrest and she faces charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

