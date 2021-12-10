Police find 70 cats in home where man accidentally shot himself

Police investigating a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen visited his New Hampshire home, where they were greeted by more than 70 cats.

Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain spoke with Newsweek about the events leading up to the visit. According to Mr Cain, a man checked himself into Exeter Hospital on Wednesday morning seeking help for a gunshot wound in his stomach.

The man claimed he was cleaning his gun when it fell from his work bench and fired into his gut, but police became suspicious when they learned his wife had driven him to a hospital rather than calling an ambulance.

“We received a call from the hospital’s emergency room and they explained they had a subject there with a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” he said. “They found it strange because his wife drove him there, there was no ambulance called.”

Police decided to visit the house to learn more about the strange incident and found that the home was overrun with more than 70 cats, ranging from kittens to full grown adults. Mr Cain said the house had a pungent odour of cat urine and faeces.

A worker with the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals removes cats from a house where more than 70 cats were found living in squalor.

“The house was overrun was felines,” Mr Cain said. “The house was covered with faeces and cat urine. Once officers entered the house, we thought there were 30 or so cats but now it’s in the low 70s.”

Due to the unsanitary nature of the living conditions at the house, animal control officials were called on to rescue the cats. They are still monitoring the situation at the house to ensure all the cats are properly rescued.

The cats are being housed with the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The organisation is giving health checks to the cats before they are adopted out to potential new owners.

“The cats were living in a home that was clearly overrun,” NHSPCA Field Services Manager Steve Sprowl said. “The condition of the cats has not been determined as yet. Our veterinarian will be evaluating them all over the next few days.”

According to the organisation, people have already expressed interest in adopting some of the cats. The animals will be available for adoption once they are cleared by a vet.

Due to the amount of urine, ammonia levels in the house were almost twice the legal limit for a habitable building. The legal limit is 25 parts per million, but the home’s levels measured at 44 parts per million.

Mr Cain said the man will likely face a gun violation charge, but he said police are waiting to learn more before pressing any charges related to the cats.

