Police film dangerous motorists driving with no hands on wheel

Posted on June 10, 2022 0

Police officers caught two motorists driving ‘hands-free’ while patrolling in one of National Highways’ unmarked HGVs vans.One driver was on the phone and picking up a drink whilst driving on the A500 in Staffordshire, while one lorry driver was caught rolling a cigarette in the M40 in Warwickshire.“Being distracted while driving increases the risk of a collision and the potential to leave families and communities devastated,” National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Roads Policing Operations said, having released the footage.

